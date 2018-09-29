New award honors women in science in Brazil

Credit: Marcela Rezende

Three women scientists in Brazil have been recognized with the inaugural C&EN/CAS Awards for Brazil Women in Chemistry & Related Sciences.

The winners are Clarissa Piccinin Frizzo of the Federal University of Santa Maria, Cristiane Aparecida Furtado Canto of Oxiteno and the State University of Campinas, and Susana Inés Córdoba de Torresi of the University of São Paulo. They were honored during a symposium and award ceremony held at the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) in Brazil on Sept. 11.

The awards aim to promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Brazil, as well as to develop a more advanced perspective in understanding the impact of diversity on scientific research and in the field of chemistry. The awards are sponsored by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, and Chemical & Engineering News, with support from the Brazilian Chemical Society and ACS. FAPESP hosted the awards. Each winner receives a $2,000 cash award, a SciFinder ID valid for three years, free ACS membership for three years, and an award certificate.

“In this first edition of the award, the judges have selected an outstanding trio of winners that represent the great chemistry that Brazil is exporting to the rest of the world,” says Bibiana Campos Seijo, editor in chief of C&EN and vice president of C&EN Media Group.

“We want to acknowledge the research of women scientists and their contributions to the Brazilian society,” says Denise Ferreira, CAS’s country manager for Brazil.

Piccinin Frizzo is the winner of the award in the Emerging Leader in Chemistry & Related Sciences category. The award recognizes the achievements of an outstanding chemical scientist or entrepreneur younger than 40. Piccinin Frizzo is being honored for her leadership in the design, preparation, and application of new methods for heterocyclic synthesis.

Furtado Canto is the recipient of the award in the Leadership in Industry category. This award recognizes an individual working in the chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and, consequently, to the good of the community and society. Furtado Canto is being honored for leading and implementing innovation initiatives in multinational companies such as Unilever.

Córdoba de Torresi is the winner of the award in the Leadership in Academia category. This award recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact to scientific research in chemistry or a related science. Córdoba de Torresi is being honored for her work on electroactive materials applied to molecular recognition and energy.