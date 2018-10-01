Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09639-cover-osirisrexcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09639-cover-osirisrexcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 1, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 39

OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 are set to collect data that could reveal clues to the origins of life, as well as aid in planetary defense and resource mining

Cover image:An asteroid in outer space.

Credit: Science Picture Co/Science Source

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 39
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It’s better to be patient than introduce a technology that doesn’t work.”

Markus Rarbach, head of biofuels and derivatives, Clariant

Astrochemistry

The tale of 2 asteroid sample-return missions

Hunting for the next high-temperature superconductor

Scientists employ computational and experimental tools to explore whether hydrides could form stable superconductors

The mysteries of Louis Pasteur’s mislaid lab books

Tracing the epic travels of the 1847 and 1848 notebooks in which he recorded the discovery of chirality

  • Consumer Products

    The search is on for new cosmetic preservatives

    Personal care companies are looking to food preservatives, synergists, and plant-derived options to keep their products clean

  • Agriculture

    Clariant bets big on cellulosic ethanol

    Chemical maker breaks ground in Romania on $120 million waste-straw-to-ethanol plant

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pesticides

Glyphosate disrupts honeybee gut bacteria

Weed killer’s microbiome effects could contribute to honeybee decline, researchers say

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Punk science album drops; dropping science on the concertgoing crowd

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT