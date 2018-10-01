Quote of the Week

October 1, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 39
OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 are set to collect data that could reveal clues to the origins of life, as well as aid in planetary defense and resource mining
Cover image:An asteroid in outer space.
Credit: Science Picture Co/Science Source
Scientists employ computational and experimental tools to explore whether hydrides could form stable superconductors
Tracing the epic travels of the 1847 and 1848 notebooks in which he recorded the discovery of chirality
Personal care companies are looking to food preservatives, synergists, and plant-derived options to keep their products clean
Chemical maker breaks ground in Romania on $120 million waste-straw-to-ethanol plant
Weed killer’s microbiome effects could contribute to honeybee decline, researchers say