Nominations open for 2019 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute seeks nominations for the 2019 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, which honor companies and institutions that have developed a new process or product using green chemistry approaches that help to protect public health and the environment. The awards are cosponsored by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Nominations are due by Jan. 15. For more information or to nominate someone, visit www.acs.org/gcca.
