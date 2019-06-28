Nominations sought for 2021 American Chemical Society National Awards

The American Chemical Society National Awards program is one of the means by which the society meets its obligation “to encourage . . . the advancement of chemistry in all its branches; the promotion of research in chemical science and industry; [and] the improvement of the qualifications and usefulness of chemists.” The continuing excellence of the ACS awards program requires that a number of highly qualified chemistry professionals be nominated and that great care is taken in preparing the nominations.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research that have increased the understanding of chemical pedagogy and led to improved teaching and learning of chemistry. This award recognizes research contributions involving a significant body of work rather than a single project or contribution.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow and endowed by Rohm and Haas. This award recognizes outstanding scientific discoveries that lay the foundation for environmentally friendly products or manufacturing processes at a cost comparable to or less than that of current technologies, or discoveries that deliver new applications with compelling cost-benefit profiles. The goal of the award is to identify and recognize the discovery of new, ecofriendly chemistries with the potential to enable products or manufacturing processes that are less expensive than existing alternatives.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry. This award recognizes and encourages the use of computers in the advancement of the chemical and biological sciences.

ACS establishes the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award The ACS Board of Directors has approved a new award, the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, which recognizes researchers who have made significant contributions to chemistry involving the elements of groups 1, 2, and 13–18 in the periodic table. Honorees will receiving a $5,000 cash award and up to $1,500 for travel expenses to the ACS national meeting at which the award will be presented and at which the recipient will deliver an award address.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and Aerodyne. This award encourages creativity in research and technology or methods of analysis to provide a scientific basis for informed environmental-control decision-making processes or to provide practical technologies that will reduce health risk factors.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a single inventor for the successful application of research in chemistry and/or chemical engineering that contributes to the material prosperity and happiness of people. A patent must have been granted for the work that the nomination proposes to recognize, and the work must have been developed during the 17 years ending Jan. 1, 2019. A copy of the patent must be submitted with the nominating documents.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by Arkema. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the field of fluorine chemistry.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding creative work in synthetic organic chemistry that has been published.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals. Nominees must have demonstrated extensive contributions to the advancement of inorganic chemistry including teaching, writing, research, and administration. Nominees must be members of ACS.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments in the US by individuals encouraging students, especially those currently underrepresented in the profession, to choose careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facilities.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals encouraging women to choose careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facilities.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement. This award recognizes research that constitutes advances in science evidenced by refereed publications with undergraduate coauthors in leading scientific research journals, external research grant support, and the subsequent professional development of students who have participated in the research program. The award is given for significant work over a long period of time. Nominees must be tenured faculty members of a predominantly undergraduate institution.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a multidisciplinary team, consisting of no fewer than two members and at least one ACS member in good standing. The accomplishments of the team must be documented in the technical literature in a publication or patent. The output of the team must also demonstrate impact by the commercialization of a product or process that is of special value to society.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the Battelle Memorial Institute. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to analytical chemistry, pure or applied. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown and to the importance of the work when applied to public welfare, economics, or humanity’s needs and desires.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical. This award recognizes and encourages the achievements of scientists who are active in the fields of polymer and polymeric materials research. The recipient will be selected primarily on the basis of scientific contributions made to the technology of plastics, coatings, polymer composites, adhesives, and related fields during the 10 years preceding the date of selection. Preference will be given to avoid specific areas of technology that have been recognized by the granting of this award in the 2 preceding years.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany). Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the fields of chromatography, with particular consideration given to the development of new methods.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive. Nominees must have made outstanding scientific contributions to colloid chemistry.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemical research in the industrial context. Significant creative contribution to chemistry in any field of chemical, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical, or biomedical research is appropriate. Any chemical researcher whose primary employer was in industry when the work was done and who was based in North America is eligible.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany). Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research in the preparation, properties, reactions, or structure of inorganic substances. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and originality shown.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Foundation. This award recognizes a recent advancement that has had a major impact on research in organometallic chemistry. Nominees must have carried out outstanding research in the preparation, reactions, properties, or structures of organometallic substances. Preference will be given to US citizens.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical. This award recognizes outstanding fundamental contributions and achievements in the field of polymer chemistry.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation. This award recognizes and encourages fundamental research in pure chemistry carried out in North America. Nominees must have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree and must have accomplished research of unusual merit for an individual on the threshold of his or her career.

ACS Award in Separations Science and Technology, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes the development of novel applications with major impacts and/or the practical implementations of modern advancements in the field of separation science and technology.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble. This award recognizes distinguished service in the advancement of surface chemistry.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont. This award recognizes creative work in the chemistry of materials. Particular emphasis will be placed on research relating to materials of actual or potential technological importance in which a fundamental understanding of the chemistry associated with materials preparation, processing, or use is critical.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. This award recognizes innovative research in theoretical chemistry that either advances theoretical methodology or contributes to new discoveries about chemical systems. Emphasis in the selection process will be on work characterized by depth, originality, and scientific significance.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS, contributing significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. The volunteerism to be recognized may include a variety of activities, including but not limited to the initiation or sponsorship of a singular endeavor, exemplary performance as committee member or chair or as an elected division or local section officer, and service in a leadership role in a regional meeting. The individual nominee should have been a member of ACS for at least 15 years. Past and present members of the board of directors and staff are ineligible for this award.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to research in organic chemistry.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund. This award recognizes outstanding research accomplishments at the interface between biology and organic or inorganic chemistry. Special consideration will be given to applications of the fundamental principles and experimental methodology of chemistry in areas of biological significance.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Foundation. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and creativity in promoting the sciences of chemistry and chemical engineering in research management.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of biomimetic chemistry.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding and creative contributions to research resulting in the discovery and development of novel and useful methods for chemical synthesis in any area of chemistry.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEdX. This award recognizes an outstanding high school chemistry teacher at the national level. Nominees must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry in a high school (grades 9–12). A nominee-authored statement describing the nominee’s beliefs about teaching and learning must be submitted.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry. The significance of the work must have become apparent within the preceding 5 years.

Nominating procedure for ACS National Awards Nominations for the national awards administered by ACS to be presented in 2021 are being solicited. Nominations should be submitted online at www.nominate.acs.org. Information about nomination submissions and detailed descriptions of the awards are available online at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Any individual may submit one nomination or one support letter for each award, unless that individual is a member of the selection committee for the same award or a current member of the ACS Board of Directors, in which case that person cannot submit a nomination for that award. However, selection committee members may submit nominations or support letters for other awards. Nominations and inquiries concerning awards should be directed to the National Awards Office at awards@acs.org. The deadline for submission of all nominating materials for the 2021 ACS National Awards is Nov. 1, 2019. Earlier submission is encouraged.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievements in the field of organic chemistry. Ten Arthur C. Cope Scholars will be named annually: four who have 25-plus years of experience since their terminal degree, four who have 10–25 years of experience since their terminal degree, and two who have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund. The award will be granted to an individual who has fewer than 15 years of experience since his or her terminal degree and who has demonstrated creativity in the field of synthetic organic chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished research that is of exceptional merit and adds value to the field. Special consideration will be given to the application of novel chemistry toward the synthesis of natural products and organic molecules of medicinal importance and to the discovery of novel reactions or processes with broad utility.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding synthetic accomplishment in the field of inorganic chemistry and shall be granted without limit of age or nationality.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the field of physical chemistry.

Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp. This award recognizes outstanding achievement in the development or application of mass spectrometry. In odd-numbered years, the award will be presented for advances in techniques or fundamental processes in mass spectrometry.

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal Endowment. Nominees must be female and US citizens and must have performed distinguished service to chemistry.

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS. Nominees must have made noteworthy presentations through a medium of public communication to increase the US public’s understanding of chemistry and chemical progress. This information will have been disseminated through the press, radio, television, films, online media, the lecture platform, or books for the lay public.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment. The award will be granted to an individual who has fewer than 10 years of experience since his or her terminal degree. Nominees must have demonstrated innovative research in inorganic chemistry broadly defined, which may include interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding work in analysis, structure elucidation, and the chemical synthesis of natural products. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund. This award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have created a commercially viable business within the chemical enterprise.

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award Endowment. This award recognizes a researcher who makes significant contributions to chemistry involving the elements of groups 1, 2, and 13–18 in the periodic table.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding discoveries in the chemistry of medicinally active substances. The discovery for which the award is given should have been made during the past 2 decades.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical and Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to the understanding of the chemistry and physics of liquids.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the fields of industrial chemistry or chemical engineering.

Nakanishi Prize, sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment. This award recognizes and aims to stimulate significant work that extends chemical and spectroscopic methods to the study of important biological phenomena. The prize is awarded to an individual without regard to age or nationality for outstanding scientific achievement. Special consideration will be given for work that has contributed broadly on an international scope.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials. This award recognizes an outstanding graduate student and his or her preceptor(s) in the field of chemistry, broadly defined. The graduate student nominee must have completed a PhD degree dissertation in chemistry within the 12-month period before the deadline for receipt of nominations. The award will recognize only work done while the nominee was a graduate student.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to physical organic chemistry.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment. Nominees must be a resident of the US or Canada and have accomplished outstanding research in the chemistry of hydrocarbons or of petroleum and its products.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes outstanding public service by a member of ACS. Nominees must be members of ACS and US citizens and must have performed outstanding public service. Neither the scientific reputation nor the record of scientific achievement of members affects their eligibility for this award, which—unlike most ACS awards—is not directed toward recognition of scientific accomplishment or stature. The public service to be recognized may be performed either as a part of or completely outside the regular duties and activities of the nominees’ employment. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical education considered in its broadest meaning. This includes the training of professional chemists; the dissemination of reliable information about chemistry to prospective chemists, members of the profession, students in other fields, and the general public; and the integration of chemistry into our educational system. Activities may be in the fields of teaching, organization and administration, influential writing, educational research, the methodology of instruction, establishment of standards of instruction, and public enlightenment.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS. This medal recognizes distinguished service to chemistry and may be awarded to members and nonmembers of the society and to representatives of any nation. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to nuclear or radiochemistry or to their applications.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. and Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding theoretical, experimental, or developmental research resulting in the advancement of understanding or application of catalysis.

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to fundamental or engineering energy-related research and development and education that address the world’s energy and chemical challenges.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in fundamental or applied spectroscopy in all fields in chemistry.