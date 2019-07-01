Advertisement

09726-cover-openercxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 1, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 26

People underrepresented in STEM fields take on a disproportionate amount of mentoring and other service commitments. It’s time to acknowledge it

Credit: Davide Bonazzi

Volume 97 | Issue 26
Quote of the Week

“There’s something really appealing about having the building blocks of the universe in your possession.”

Matthew Field, collector, element

Diversity

Making invisible work in STEM more visible

People underrepresented in STEM fields take on a disproportionate amount of mentoring and other service commitments. It’s time to acknowledge it

Element collecting: A niche hobby that connects people to chemistry

Enthusiasts assemble personal museums of metals, minerals, and other matter as they strive to collect them all

This periodic table road trip follows the trail of 39 elements over 10 days

Element superfan James Marshall reveals a route through Europe that illuminates 3 centuries of periodic table chemical history

  • Undergraduate Education

    Research programs at community colleges grow

    Educators and officials pave a path for community college students to attain a career in science

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Luis Martínez

    This synthetic chemist is now teaching students to create companies rather than molecules

Science Concentrates

image name
Mergers & Acquisitions

AbbVie to acquire Allergan for $63 billion

Latest drug industry megamerger comes as AbbVie faces patent expiration for Humira

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The clever, conscientious readers of Newscripts weigh in

 

