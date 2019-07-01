Quote of the Week

July 1, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 26
People underrepresented in STEM fields take on a disproportionate amount of mentoring and other service commitments. It’s time to acknowledge it
Cover image:People underrepresented in STEM fields take on a disproportionate amount of mentoring and other service commitments. It’s time to acknowledge it
Credit: Davide Bonazzi
People underrepresented in STEM fields take on a disproportionate amount of mentoring and other service commitments. It’s time to acknowledge it
Enthusiasts assemble personal museums of metals, minerals, and other matter as they strive to collect them all
Element superfan James Marshall reveals a route through Europe that illuminates 3 centuries of periodic table chemical history
Educators and officials pave a path for community college students to attain a career in science
This synthetic chemist is now teaching students to create companies rather than molecules
Latest drug industry megamerger comes as AbbVie faces patent expiration for Humira