Nominations sought for Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards

by Linda Wang
July 18, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 28
The American Chemical Society and the Brazilian Chemical Society seek nominations for the 2020 Brazilian Women in Chemistry and Related Sciences awards. Now in their third year, the awards, sponsored by C&EN and CAS, a division of ACS, promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Brazil, and highlight the impact of diversity on scientific research and in the field of chemistry.

The Early Career award recognizes the achievements of an outstanding young chemical scientist or entrepreneur. This exceptional scientist will be younger than 40 years old and no more than 10 years removed from earning a PhD.

The Leadership in Industry award recognizes an individual working in chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and to the good of the community and society.

The Leadership in Academia award recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact on scientific research in chemistry or a related science.

Winners will each receive a $2,000 cash prize, a SciFinder ID valid for 3 years, a 3-year ACS membership, and an award certificate. Nominate someone by July 31 at cen.acs.org/sections/premios-brasileiros.html.

