Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

Pioneering steroid research earns National Historic Chemical Landmark

Innovations by the Upjohn Company paved the way for steroids such as hydrocortisone

by Linda Wang
July 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Bill McElhone and Peter Dorhout.
Credit: ACS Kalamazoo Section
Bill McElhone, director of the Kalamazoo Valley Museum (left), and Peter Dorhout of ACS unveil the commemorative plaque.

Steroids have revolutionized modern-day medicine, aiding in the treatment of a broad range of diseases, including arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. The pioneering research on steroids at the Upjohn Company was honored with a National Historic Chemical Landmark during a May 17 ceremony at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where Upjohn was founded in 1886.

“Many of these modern drug therapies would not be available today without the pioneering research and development that occurred at Upjohn over an incredible 60-year period starting in 1930,” says American Chemical Society immediate past president Peter Dorhout. “The medicinal chemistry innovations, microbial and chemical transformation discoveries, and manufacturing processes developed by Upjohn for its steroid medicine program transformed not only the pharmaceutical industry but also the entire field of synthetic organic chemistry.”

In 1935, Upjohn became the first company to market an adrenocortical steroid product, and by the late 1940s, the company was also marketing androgens, estrogens, and progestogens. But because some of these steroids, such as cortisone, were extracted from animal products, the cost of making the steroids was high and the supply was limited.

In 1952, Upjohn biochemists Durey H. Peterson and Herbert C. Murray developed a fermentation process that converted progesterone into a hydroxylated precursor of cortisone, ultimately leading to a more efficient and low-cost way of producing cortisone. Over the next decade, Upjohn scaled up the production of a range of useful steroids, including hydrocortisone, which is commonly used today to treat skin rashes and other types of inflammation.

A photo of a group of Upjohn scientists.
Credit: Upjohn
Upjohn scientists pictured here developed a one-step fermentation process for the production of cortisone.

“By the mid-1950s the company had organized multiple teams to determine how best to optimize the synthesis of hydrocortisone for human clinical use,” says Donald R. Parfet, retired Upjohn officer and great-grandson of company founder William E. Upjohn.

By 1990, Upjohn scientists had created more than 30 steroids and analogs. “Today, cortisones, hydrocortisone, and later-generation steroid medicines resulting from these achievements continue to bring relief to millions of people and animals suffering from inflammatory, reproductive, and other disorders and diseases,” reads the commemorative plaque.

In addition to developing steroids, Upjohn researchers also created new tools in synthetic organic chemistry that led to more efficient ways of carrying out difficult reactions. Advancements included the development of the Upjohn dihydroxylation, which adds neighboring hydroxyl groups to alkenes with far less reliance on a toxic and expensive reagent called osmium tetroxide. Upjohn researchers also developed a process to upcycle waste materials from steroid production—specifically, developing a biocatalytic process to convert the accumulating by-product sitosterol into a potential precursor for other steroids.

In 1995, Upjohn merged with Pharmacia AB. The resulting company, Pharmacia & Upjohn, merged with Monsanto’s pharmaceutical operations in 2000 to create Pharmacia Inc. Pfizer acquired Pharmacia in 2003 and continues to operate the Kalamazoo manufacturing site where the original steroid research got its start.

ACS established the landmark program in 1992 to recognize seminal events in the history of chemistry and to increase awareness of the contributions of chemistry to society. Past landmarks include the discovery and production of penicillin, the invention of synthetic plastics, and the works of such notable scientific figures as educator George Washington Carver and environmental activist Rachel Carson. For more information about the National Historic Chemical Landmarks program, visit www.acs.org/landmarks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors insulin development
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
30 years of chemistry landmarks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Birth of the petrochemical industry garners Chemical Landmark designation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE