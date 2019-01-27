Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

Production of plutonium-238 named a National Historic Chemical Landmark

Collaboration between US nuclear and space programs catalyzed a peaceful use of this radioactive isotope

by Linda Wang
January 27, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A photo of Elise Fox and Peter Dorhout.
Credit: SRS Photography
Elise Fox (left) of the Savannah River National Laboratory accepts the plaque from then-ACS president Peter Dorhout.

Radioactive materials have enormous potential as a source of energy, but some isotopes are available in such small quantities that their use as an energy source is limited.

In the 1950s, scientists at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, developed a method of producing plutonium-238, a manufactured radioactive isotope, in large enough quantities that its energy could be harnessed to fuel the nuclear batteries of spacecraft. This development not only catalyzed the exploration of deep space but also highlighted the US nuclear and space programs’ efforts to collaborate on developing peaceful uses for radioactive materials.

On Nov. 1, 2018, the American Chemical Society designated the production of 238Pu as fuel for radioisotope thermoelectric generators, which convert heat from radioactive materials into electrical energy, as a National Historic Chemical Landmark. The ceremony took place at the Savannah River Site Museum in Aiken in conjunction with a symposium about 238Pu﻿ during the nearby ACS Southeastern Regional Meeting in Augusta, Georgia.

“Production and purification of this plutonium isotope represented the culmination of an extraordinary collaboration among scientists, engineers and thousands of other employees at the Savannah River Site,” said Peter K. Dorhout, then ACS president. “The American Chemical Society is honoring their work because chemistry was central to that effort.”

Around 1959–60, scientists at the Savannah River Site optimized a method of producing neptunium-238 by irradiating an oxide of 237Np with neutrons. 238Np decays into 238Pu.

In the decades that followed, Savannah River Site expanded its production of 238Pu. In 1961, the isotope fueled the first radioisotope thermoelectric generator used in space, which was launched aboard the Transit 4A Navy navigational satellite.

“These nuclear batteries power and warm spacecraft and the research instruments they carry, enabling exploration of deep space,” reads the citation on the Chemical Landmark plaque. “SRS produced nearly all the plutonium-238 for every U.S. mission that has relied on these batteries.”

Plutonium-238 oxide pellet.
Credit: US Department of Energy
Heat from plutonium-238 oxide pellets powers nuclear batteries for spacecraft.

NASA missions where the radioisotope thermoelectric generator was used include several Apollo flights, the Viking 1 and 2 Mars landers, Voyager 1 and 2 space probes to the outer planets of our solar system, and the New Horizons mission to Pluto.

In 1988, the Cold War was ending, and so was the production of 238Pu﻿ at Savannah River Site. Stockpiles of the fuel were projected to be depleted by 2018. However, in 2015, the US Department of Energy reestablished the production of 238Pu at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for future NASA missions.

“Many people dedicated their working lives to programs like 238Pu﻿ production at the Savannah River Site. They were never really able to tell their family or friends what they did. I hope this designation allows them to finally say, ‘We did that,’ ” said Michael Budney, manager of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Operations Office. “Forty years later, their ideas and processes are still being used to help us explore the bounds of space—a true testament to its historical significance.”

ACS established the landmarks program in 1992 to recognize seminal events in the history of chemistry and to increase awareness of the contributions of chemistry to society. Past landmarks include the discovery and production of penicillin, the invention of synthetic plastics, and the works of such notable scientific figures as educator George Washington Carver and environmental activist Rachel Carson. For more information, visit www.acs.org/landmarks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS announces 2 National Historic Chemical Landmark designations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Advances that led to nuclear medicine earn Historic Chemical Landmark designation
Chemical landmark rededicated
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE