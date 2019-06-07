Advertisement

Programs

Ted Benfey receives HIST Award

by Linda Wang
June 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
Photo of Ted Benfey.
Credit: Courtesy of Ted Benfey
Ted Benfey

Otto Theodor “Ted” Benfey, emeritus professor of chemistry and the history of science at Guilford College, is the recipient of the 2019 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry by the American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry. The award includes a plaque and $1,500.

Benfey is a leader in chemical education and the history of science. He has written 7 books on chemistry and the history of chemistry, 14 monograph chapters on the history of chemistry, and 89 articles and reviews on chemistry and the history of science. He is credited with strengthening the chemistry curriculum at Guilford College. He started a program offering evening classes to continuing education students, and he enhanced the college’s ties with chemical industry. In 1988, Benfey took over as editor at the Chemical Heritage Foundation, where he oversaw the publication of Chemical Heritage.

Benfey will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in San Diego.

