Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

US chemistry olympiad team heads to Paris

by Linda Wang﻿
June 22, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Anton Ni, Edward Jin, Albert Liu, and Yajvan Ravan.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
From left: Anton Ni, Edward Jin, Albert Liu, and Yajvan Ravan will represent the US at the International Chemistry Olympiad.

Four high school students are heading to Paris to represent the US in the 51st International Chemistry Olympiad, which will be held July 21–30.

The US team was finalized at the conclusion of the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp on June 13 at the University of Maryland, College Park. The study camp was organized by the American Chemical Society and sponsored by Chemours.

The team consists of recent high school graduates Edward Jin of Arnold O. Beckman High School, Albert Liu of North Hollywood High School, and Anton Ni of University High School, all in California, and rising junior Yajvan Ravan of Churchill High School in Michigan.

The first alternate is Allen Ding, a senior at Stevenson High School in Illinois. The second alternate is Yannik Singh, a senior at Carmel High School in Indiana.

“When we announced the final four, I got a little emotional,” says head mentor Patrick Chan, a chemistry teacher at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in New York. “I’m very very proud of them; they are far above my expectations.”

Chan says this year’s team is extremely strong in their theoretical knowledge, and he has high hopes for the international competition in Paris.

“It still is kind of surreal, Liu says of making the team. “So many hours and so much effort put into this, and seeing it pay off, it’s really great.”

Jin says he is looking forward to meeting chemistry students from around the world. “It’s really exciting to be able to bond over chemistry,” he says.

Ni says the study camp experience helped him feel more comfortable in a lab.

Chan notes that this year’s study camp program placed a particular emphasis on connecting chemistry with the real world. In addition to the chemistry lectures and lab practicals, students heard talks by chemists from industry, academia, and government. For example, a scientist from NASA spoke with the students about research on the ozone layer. And a chemist from industry spoke about her career path.

“It showed me how versatile having knowledge in chemistry is,” Ravan says. “That it can really be applied anywhere.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US team selected for 2022 Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemistry Olympiad team heads to Paris
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. team heads to International Chemistry Olympiad﻿﻿
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE