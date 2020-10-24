The peer-reviewed journal ACS Combinatorial Science will cease publication at the end of 2020. The American Chemical Society Publications Division made the decision to close the journal because the development of combinatorial methods is included in other disciplines, including molecular, biological, and materials science. The journal launched in 1999 as the Journal of Combinatorial Chemistry.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the editorial team and advisory board of ACS Combinatorial Science,” M. G. Finn, editor in chief of ACS Combinatorial Science, says in a press release. “The research featured in the journal over the past 10 years was expansive in scope and gave many an appreciation of the power of combinatorial techniques and ways of thinking.”
“Combinatorial chemistry has become such an integral part of so many fields of chemistry that its research can now be found in a range of journals across the ACS Publications portfolio,” James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division, says in the press release. “We’ve built a strong community of researchers and peer reviewers, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with them through our other titles in the years to come.”
Archives of ACS Combinatorial Science will continue to be searchable and available through institutional subscriptions. More information about the closure of the journal is available at pubs.acs.org/journal/acsccc.
