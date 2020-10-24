Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

ACS Combinatorial Science to close in December

by Linda Wang
October 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The peer-reviewed journal ACS Combinatorial Science will cease publication at the end of 2020. The American Chemical Society Publications Division made the decision to close the journal because the development of combinatorial methods is included in other disciplines, including molecular, biological, and materials science. The journal launched in 1999 as the Journal of Combinatorial Chemistry.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the editorial team and advisory board of ACS Combinatorial Science,” M. G. Finn, editor in chief of ACS Combinatorial Science, says in a press release. “The research featured in the journal over the past 10 years was expansive in scope and gave many an appreciation of the power of combinatorial techniques and ways of thinking.”

“Combinatorial chemistry has become such an integral part of so many fields of chemistry that its research can now be found in a range of journals across the ACS Publications portfolio,” James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division, says in the press release. “We’ve built a strong community of researchers and peer reviewers, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with them through our other titles in the years to come.”

Archives of ACS Combinatorial Science will continue to be searchable and available through institutional subscriptions. More information about the closure of the journal is available at pubs.acs.org/journal/acsccc.

.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE