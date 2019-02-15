Advertisement

ACS Materials Letters launches

by Linda Wang
February 15, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 7
Cover image of ACS Materials Letters.
Credit: ACS
Phot of Bin Liu
Credit: Courtesy of Bin Liu
Bin Liu

The American Chemical Society is adding a new publication, ACS Materials Letters, to its suite of journals, bringing the total number of ACS journals to 60. Submissions are being accepted, and the first articles will appear online in late spring or early summer.

ACS Materials Letters, led by inaugural deputy editor Bin Liu, Provost’s Chair Professor and head of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the National University of Singapore, will highlight fundamental and applied research at the interface between materials and other disciplines, including chemistry, engineering, and biology.

“I am honored to be named the inaugural deputy editor of ACS Materials Letters. It is a recognition of Asia’s materials community. The role is also very important to me in a personal way, as I see it as an acknowledgment of the materials research work ongoing in my home country of Singapore,” Liu says.

“I envision ACS Materials Letters to become an ideal home for transformative materials research that has broad and profound impacts on energy, environmental, and biomedical fields,” she continues. “I look forward to seeing papers that showcase multidisciplinary and innovative materials research addressing global challenges.”

Jillian Buriak, a professor of chemistry and Canada research chair of nanomaterials at the University of Alberta, who is editor in chief of sister journal Chemistry of Materials, will also serve as the new journal’s editor in chief. “Materials chemistry continues to grow in a diverse range of areas. Due to the high interest by authors in ACS letters-style journals, we at Chemistry of Materials strongly support and look forward to the launch of our sister journal,” Buriak says.

James Milne, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS Publications, says that the launch of the new journal underlines ACS’s commitment as a “partner for chemists, materials scientists, engineers, and physicists worldwide working at the forefront of both fundamental and applied materials science research.”

Liu says to help promote the journal, she and the other journal editors and staff will visit universities, attend major scientific conferences, and closely engage with readers and authors. In addition, she says, “The journal will maintain an active presence on social media to offer our authors great visibility. In the longer term, we hope to grow ACS Materials Letters to be one of the natural homes for the best papers of materials research.”

