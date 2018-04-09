A new peer-reviewed journal by the American Chemical Society will focus on fundamental and applied research in pharmacology and translational science. ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science is accepting submissions online, and the first issue will be published this summer.
Patrick M. Sexton, professor of pharmacology and head of the Drug Discovery Biology theme at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, will serve as the journal’s editor-in-chief. Sexton is a leader in pharmacology and drug discovery research, with a focus on G protein-coupled receptors.
“His ambitious vision for the journal, coupled with his breadth of experience and ability to engage with scientists in multiple fields, will help the journal truly meet the research community’s needs,” says James Milne, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group of ACS Publications.
The journal will cover pharmacology, biochemistry, and experimental medicine, from basic and molecular sciences to translational preclinical studies. “Our vision is to be a strategic destination for transformative research, with the journal recognized for both the quality of the published research and our peer review process,” Sexton says. “I am excited by the prospect of bringing new publishing opportunities to those researchers in the field who are conducting innovative and impactful research, and helping them gain strong exposure for this important work.”
Sexton says the journal’s immediate plans are to raise awareness of the journal and to solicit high-quality research papers from leading and emerging laboratories. “In the longer term, we hope to have established ourselves as the premier journal in our target areas, and we will need to be working with the community to ensure our engagement reflects their needs,” he says.
