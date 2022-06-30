ACS Publications commits hybrid journal portfolio to open access Plan S

On April 26, American Chemical Society Publications committed its full portfolio of more than 60 hybrid journals—which offer both open-access and subscription-only content—to becoming Plan S–aligned transformative journals.
Plan S is the open-access publishing strategy of cOAlition S, an international consortium of research-funding organizations. All scientists who receive grants from Plan S signatories are required to publish their research in a completely open-access journal or, until the end of 2024, in a hybrid journal with transformative journal status. To earn and maintain transformative journal status, publications must achieve an absolute growth in open-access articles of 5% per year, or a relative growth of 15% year on year.
ACS already publishes 12 gold open-access journals, which are all compliant with Plan S requirements. “The transformative journal designation is a further commitment to embrace open access across our publishing activities,” says Sybille Geisenheyner, director of open science strategy and licensing at ACS.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter