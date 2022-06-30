Advertisement

Publishing

ACS launches 2 new applied materials journals

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
On June 15, submissions opened for two new journals from the American Chemical Society: ACS Applied Engineering Materials and ACS Applied Optical Materials. The first issues of both journals are expected to be published in early 2023, and both will be guided by ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces editor in chief Kirk Schanze.

ACS Applied Engineering Materials will be led by deputy editor Jessica Schiffman, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “ACS Applied Engineering Materials will publish high-quality manuscripts at the intersection of materials science, engineering, physics, mechanics, and chemistry,” Schiffman says. “We look forward to serving as the home for critical insights on how polymers, ceramics, metals, and composites can advance applications in health care, extreme environments, environmental remediation, catalysis, and beyond.”

ACS Applied Optical Materials will be led by deputy editor Elena Galoppini, a distinguished professor of chemistry at Rutgers University–Newark. “ACS Applied Optical Materials will provide an international forum for interdisciplinary research in optical materials,” Galoppini says. “We are looking forward to receiving high-quality manuscripts reporting research on emerging applications that integrate chemistry, materials science, engineering, optics, and physics. We are especially interested in work that provides insight into the role of interfaces, materials, and light-induced processes to understand the properties of optical devices.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

