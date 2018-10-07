ACS launches 2 new applied materials journals

The American Chemical Society has launched two new peer-reviewed journals, bringing to six the number of journals in the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces family of journals led by Editor in Chief Kirk Schanze of the University of Texas, San Antonio.
Launching later this year, the new journals, ACS Applied Electronic Materials and ACS Applied Polymer Materials, will join ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, ACS Applied Energy Materials, ACS Applied Nano Materials, and ACS Applied Bio Materials.
ACS Applied Electronic Materials will be led by inaugural Deputy Editor Hyun Jae Kim, a professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Yonsei University in South Korea. “My vision for ACS Applied Electronic Materials is that it will serve as the primary journal that scientists and engineers want to contribute to in the field of electronic materials,” says Kim, who studies thin-film transistors, biosensors, and flexible and transparent electronics.
“I want this journal to focus on real applications,” he says. “We look forward to receiving high-quality manuscripts on all aspects of electronic materials for emerging applications which have conducting, semiconducting, insulating, dielectric, magnetic, optoelectronic, piezoelectric, ferroelectric, and thermoelectric properties.”
ACS Applied Polymer Materials will be led by inaugural Deputy Editor Jodie Lutkenhaus, a professor of materials science and engineering at Texas A&M University. “I expect that ACS Applied Polymer Materials will be the go-to forum for emergent polymer applications research,” says Lutkenhaus, whose research focuses on polyelectrolytes and redox active polymers with applications in energy storage and functional coatings.
“We are especially interested in work addressing the relationships among chemistry, structure, processing, morphology, properties, and function, as well as work that provides insights into mechanisms critical to the performance for that application,” she adds. “I am excited to create a new space for polymers research in the applied materials community, and I am looking forward to working closely with our associate editors, Hongzheng Chen of Zhejiang University, Bryan Vogt of University of Akron, and Kanyi Pu of Nanyang Technological University.”
