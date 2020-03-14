The American Chemical Society has named Bryan W. Brooks, Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science and Biomedical Studies at Baylor University, editor in chief of Environmental Science and Technology Letters (ES&T Letters). His appointment establishes ES&T Letters as a stand-alone journal, apart from Environmental Science and Technology.
“ES&T Letters is an outstanding environmental science and engineering journal, having benefited from the excellent leadership of [the] outgoing editor, professor Bruce Logan, and editor in chief, professor David Sedlak,” Brooks says. “My aim is to shepherd further development from this strong foundation while continuing to maximize the international reach of the journal as we collectively strive to address global environment and health challenges and realize the United Nations sustainable development goals,” Brooks says.
He earned a BS and MS in biological sciences from the University of Mississippi and a PhD in environmental science from the University of North Texas. His research at Baylor University focuses on understanding and managing anthropogenic activities and stressors across levels of biological organization. He also serves as director of the university’s Environmental Health Science Program.
Brooks says ES&T Letters will introduce global perspectives articles, which will provide synthesis, critiques, and recommendations on contemporary topics of international importance.
“ES&T Letters will maintain high-quality review and rapid communication of timely contributions from the environmental science and engineering communities,” he says. “In addition to introducing global perspectives articles, ES&T Letters will welcome new associate editors and editorial board members, who represent diverse disciplinary expertise and perspectives.”
