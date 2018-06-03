Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

CAS names its 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders

by Linda Wang
June 3, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders have been announced.

A program of CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, CAS SciFinder Future Leaders aims to expand the professional network of up-and-coming Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.

Awardees will visit CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, in August to collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia, and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.

Visit www.cas.org/about/futureleaders for more information about the program.

The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders are Martine I. Abboud, University of Oxford; Manuel Ahumada Escandon, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Jennifer Apell, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich; Lučka Bibič, University of East Anglia; Dario Cambiè, Eindhoven University of Technology; Gari V. Ccana-Ccapatinta, University of São Paulo; Chong-You Chen, National Taiwan University; Tristan Clemons, University of Western Australia; Alexander Cook, Italian Institute of Technology; Justine N. deGruyter, Scripps Research Institute; Jie Deng, University of Freiburg; Dana DiScenza, University of Rhode Island; Jesús Esteban Serrano, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion; Madison Fletcher, University of California, Irvine; Gabriel dos Passos Gomes, Florida State University; Jesus Alberto Jaimes Arriaga, University of Buenos Aires; Christopher Lemon, University of California, Berkeley; Yuanhe Li, Peking University; Felicia Phei Lin Lim, Monash University, Malaysia; Victor Pui-Yan Ma, Emory University; Jana L. Markley, Washington University in St. Louis; Abby-Jo Payne, University of Calgary; Yunyan Qiu, Northwestern University; Yoshito Takahashi, Keio University; Siddulu Naidu Talapaneni, Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials, University of Newcastle; César A. Urbina-Blanco, Ghent University; Galina Viryasova, Moscow State University; Julian G. West, California Institute of Technology; Anita Yadav, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi; and Qi Zhang, East China University of Science & Technology.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS names its 2022 Future Leaders
CAS names its 2020 Future Leaders
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS names its 2020 Future Leaders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE