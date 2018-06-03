CAS names its 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders

The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders have been announced.
A program of CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, CAS SciFinder Future Leaders aims to expand the professional network of up-and-coming Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.
Awardees will visit CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, in August to collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia, and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
Visit www.cas.org/about/futureleaders for more information about the program.
The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders are Martine I. Abboud, University of Oxford; Manuel Ahumada Escandon, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Jennifer Apell, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich; Lučka Bibič, University of East Anglia; Dario Cambiè, Eindhoven University of Technology; Gari V. Ccana-Ccapatinta, University of São Paulo; Chong-You Chen, National Taiwan University; Tristan Clemons, University of Western Australia; Alexander Cook, Italian Institute of Technology; Justine N. deGruyter, Scripps Research Institute; Jie Deng, University of Freiburg; Dana DiScenza, University of Rhode Island; Jesús Esteban Serrano, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion; Madison Fletcher, University of California, Irvine; Gabriel dos Passos Gomes, Florida State University; Jesus Alberto Jaimes Arriaga, University of Buenos Aires; Christopher Lemon, University of California, Berkeley; Yuanhe Li, Peking University; Felicia Phei Lin Lim, Monash University, Malaysia; Victor Pui-Yan Ma, Emory University; Jana L. Markley, Washington University in St. Louis; Abby-Jo Payne, University of Calgary; Yunyan Qiu, Northwestern University; Yoshito Takahashi, Keio University; Siddulu Naidu Talapaneni, Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials, University of Newcastle; César A. Urbina-Blanco, Ghent University; Galina Viryasova, Moscow State University; Julian G. West, California Institute of Technology; Anita Yadav, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi; and Qi Zhang, East China University of Science & Technology.
