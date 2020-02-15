Advertisement

Publishing

Gilbert Walker named editor in chief of Langmuir

by Linda Wang
February 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 7
A photo of Gilbert Walker.
Credit: Courtesy of Gilbert Walker
Gilbert Walker

Gilbert C. Walker, professor of chemistry at the University of Toronto, was named editor in chief of the American Chemical Society journal Langmuir, which highlights advances in the understanding of interfaces. He began his appointment in January, succeeding Françoise Winnik of the University of Helsinki, who retired from her position at the journal.

Langmuir has an excellent reputation and a long and admired history,” Walker says. “Working with the team of senior editors and professional staff, and talented authors doing great science, I will focus on growing the author community and increasing the journal’s impact factor.”

Walker’s research focuses on the fundamentals of electron transfer, novel surface microscopies, biofouling control, and nanophotonics using plasmonics for biodiagnostics. At the University of Toronto, he leads the Laboratory for Advanced Nanoscience at Surfaces, which uses chemistry, optics, and mechanics to investigate fundamental nanoscale phenomena at surfaces.

“Professor Walker is a leader in this field, and we look forward to working with him to develop his vision of how to lead Langmuir to even greater heights,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications.

Walker earned a BA in chemistry and mathematics from Bowdoin College in 1985 and a PhD in physical chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1991. He joined the University of Toronto in 2005.

“I am looking forward to adding more fun to the journal and the community it supports,” Walker says. “This comes naturally, I believe, by the journal conversing with its readers through special/virtual issues and editorials. These instruments create community, excitement, and perspectives on where the field is going.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

