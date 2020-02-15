Hongwei Wu, professor of chemical engineering at Curtin University, was named editor in chief of the American Chemical Society journal Energy and Fuels, which highlights new research on fossil fuels. In January, Wu took the helm from Michael T. Klein of the University of Delaware, who led the journal since 2002.
“I’m very excited and honored to have the privilege to serve as the new editor in chief of Energy and Fuels,” Wu says, adding that his vision is “to capture the emerging research trend towards alternative fuels and energy while continuing to serve as a major publication outlet for the fossil fuel research community.” Wu served as an associate editor for the journal since 2008.
Wu’s research focuses on solutions for meeting the world’s demand for energy, such as the production of green chemicals from biomass and thermochemical processing of solid fuels, and the transformation of impurities in fuels. Wu earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in thermal power engineering in 1993 and 1996, respectively. He earned a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia, in 2000.
“With his extensive research in the field of alternative energy and fuels, professor Wu is the right person to lead the journal and expand its influence in this cutting-edge field,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications.
Wu says he plans to expand the scope of Energy and Fuels to include alternative energy research at the intersection of chemistry and chemical engineering.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter