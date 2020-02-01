The American Chemical Society is continuing to expand its portfolio of open-access journals with the launch of JACS Au (pronounced “JACS Gold”). The peer-reviewed publication will operate on a pay-to-publish, free-to-read model, covering high-impact research in chemistry and related fields. Submissions to JACS Auwill open this summer.
“We are beginning the decade with a groundbreaking commitment to open access and open science,” says James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division.
JACS Au will complement ACS’s flagship publication, the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS). It will have an independent editorial team led by an editor in chief, who will be appointed in the coming months. The new publication brings the number of ACS’s fully open-access journals to three. ACS Central Science, which was launched in 2015 as the society’s first fully open-access journal, is free to both authors and readers. ACS Omega, which was launched in 2016, operates on the pay-to-publish, free-to-read model.
ACS has also signed a number of “read and publish” agreements with other organizations. For example, ACS is collaborating with Max Planck Digital Library to provide its researchers with full access to ACS Publications’ journals and will publishing articles from Max Planck Institute–funded researchers under an open-access license.
“JACS Au is an innovative and important expansion of ACS’s open-access portfolio,” says Carolyn Bertozzi, editor in chief of ACS Central Science. “The new journal will be an excellent option for authors who consider JACS to be the right venue for their manuscript but value the added benefits that open access provides—broader dissemination and reach, greater impact on society, and, more and more, compliance with funding agency requirements.”
Open access is playing an increasingly significant role in scholarly publishing. Europe’s Plan S mandates that scientists who receive support from public grants publish their work in fully open-access journals. Peter Stang, editor of JACS, says the launch of JACS Au “is an interesting new adventure for ACS in a very challenging and ever-changing publishing world.”
