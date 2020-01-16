The American Chemical Society has named Joan-Emma Shea of the University of California, Santa Barbara, editor in chief of the Journal of Physical Chemistry (JPC) A, B, and C, and Gregory D. Scholes of Princeton University editor in chief of the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters. They will succeed George C. Schatz of Northwestern University, who is retiring.

Credit: Courtesy of Joan-Emma Shea Credit: Courtesy of Gregory D. Scholes

“The shift to two editors will allow for greater efficiencies in the publishing process and a better author experience and help ensure JPC reaches a diverse and growing global audience,” says James Milne, acting president of the ACS Publications Division.

Shea is professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC Santa Barbara, where she is using statistical and computational physics to study biological problems. She has been deputy editor of JPC B since 2014 and will become the first female editor in chief of JPC in its 124-year history.

“I hope to inject new vibrancy into each part of the journal and help the journal grow in new scientific directions while remaining true to the core values of JPC,” Shea says. “We plan on significantly expanding the international focus of the journal, with editorial appointments from around the globe, and truly establish JPC as the home of a vibrant and globally engaged physical chemistry community.”

Scholes is the William S. Tod Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, where his research focuses on how complex molecular systems interact with light. He has been deputy editor of JPC Letters since 2016.