Jonathan W. Steed, professor of inorganic chemistry at Durham University, has been named the new editor in chief of the American Chemical Society journal Crystal Growth and Design. He takes the helm from Robin Rogers, who has served as inaugural editor in chief of the journal since its founding in 2001.
Crystal Growth and Design publishes theoretical and experimental studies of the physical, chemical, and biological phenomena and processes related to the design, growth, and application of crystalline materials.
“As editor in chief I will look to reach out to a broad range of scientists interested in nonequilibrium assembly and make the journal a home for their cross-disciplinary work,” Steed says. “This offers tremendous scope for joint initiatives with other ACS journals. I will also look to further build the industry integration of the journal.”
Steed’s research at Durham University is at the interface of crystallization and soft materials chemistry. He earned a PhD in chemistry from University College London. He most recently served as associate editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Chemical Communications and is joint editor in chief of the long-running book series Monographs in Supramolecular Chemistry. He is currently writing the third edition of his textbook, Supramolecular Chemistry, which he is coauthoring with Jerry Atwood of the University of Missouri–Columbia.
“Professor Steed is highly experienced as both an educator and scientific editor,” says James Milne, acting president of ACS Publications. “We look forward to seeing his vision for the journal come to life.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter