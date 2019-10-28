Advertisement

09742-cover-opener.jpg
09742-cover-opener.jpg
October 28, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 42

ROAR and other UK initiatives aim to democratize access to high-throughput equipment and industrial know-how

Cover image:UK initiatives aim to democratize access to high-throughput equipment and train a new generation of chemists in data-driven synthesis

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 42
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Lithium ion is not going to get us there.”

John W. Lawson, principal investigator, NASA Ames Research Center

Synthesis

Automation for the people: Training a new generation of chemists in data-driven synthesis

ROAR and other UK initiatives aim to democratize access to high-throughput equipment and industrial know-how

The race is on to repurpose garbage

Despite a spotty track record, companies keep trying to convert trash into energy, fuels, and chemicals

Batteries need a boost to fly the friendly skies

Lithium-air batteries are a front-runner to power regional electric air travel, but they haven’t yet left the lab bench

  • Energy Storage

    Periodic Graphics: Metal-air batteries, present and future

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning supplies the latest on these promising energy-storage devices.

  • Business

    Milasen: The drug that went from idea to injection in 10 months

    A custom antisense oligonucleotide drug has set records for both personalization and speed in drug development

Science Concentrates

Gene Editing

David Liu unveils a search-and-replace CRISPR tool and a start-up to commercialize it

Beam Therapeutics and a new start-up called Prime Medicine will develop therapies based on prime editors, which can add, remove, or change nucleotides anywhere in the genome

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Trick or treat? Parasitic bugs opt for both

 

Job listings

