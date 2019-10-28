Quote of the Week

October 28, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 42
ROAR and other UK initiatives aim to democratize access to high-throughput equipment and industrial know-how
UK initiatives aim to democratize access to high-throughput equipment and train a new generation of chemists in data-driven synthesis
Despite a spotty track record, companies keep trying to convert trash into energy, fuels, and chemicals
Lithium-air batteries are a front-runner to power regional electric air travel, but they haven’t yet left the lab bench
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning supplies the latest on these promising energy-storage devices.
A custom antisense oligonucleotide drug has set records for both personalization and speed in drug development
Beam Therapeutics and a new start-up called Prime Medicine will develop therapies based on prime editors, which can add, remove, or change nucleotides anywhere in the genome