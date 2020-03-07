Advertisement

Publishing

Julie Zimmerman named editor in chief of Environmental Science and Technology

by Linda Wang
March 7, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 9
This is a photo of Julie Zimmerman.
Credit: Courtesy of Julie Zimmerman
Julie Zimmerman

Julie B. Zimmerman, a professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Yale University, was named editor in chief of the American Chemical Society journal Environmental Science and Technology (ES&T). She succeeds David L. Sedlak, who was editor in chief of the journal since 2015.

“I’m excited about ES&T for the same reason that generations of scientists and engineers have been excited about it for over 50 years; it is the place you turn to if you are interested in the nexus of great science and positive environmental impact,” Zimmerman says. “The same dedicated insights that ES&T has supplied since its founding will be even more necessary today and into the future if we are to deal with emerging environmental concerns.”

One of her goals for the journal is to have it become a genuine catalyst for integrated systems thinking. “We are not going to save the world with the same fragmented thinking that got us into these problems, and we aren’t going to solve them with fragmented solutions. This coming generation of problem solvers will use the interconnectedness of our systems as a pathway toward global restoration, and ES&Twill be supporting and facilitating this work every day.”

Zimmerman was an associate editor of ES&T since 2012. Her research focuses on water treatment, environmental implications and applications of nanotechnology, and the integrated biorefinery. She is a coauthor of the textbook Environmental Engineering: Fundamentals, Sustainability, Design. She recently testified before the US House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on the Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019.

Zimmerman earned a BS in civil environmental engineering from the University of Virginia and a dual PhD in environmental and water resources engineering and resource policy and behavior from the University of Michigan.

“Environmental science is perhaps more important now than ever before, and the next few years will be critical for our environment,” says James Milne, president of ACS’s Publications Division. “Professor Zimmerman is the right person to lead the journal’s work in advancing the science that encompasses and touches all of our lives.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

