New editors in chief for four ACS journals

New editors in chief were named for four of the American Chemical Society’s leading journals. Xiaodong Chen now leads ACS Nano, Laura Gagliardi now leads the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation, Chuan He now leads ACS Chemical Biology, and Romain Quidant now leads ACS Photonics. The new editors assumed their roles at the beginning of the year.
James Milne, president of ACS Publications, says he is pleased to welcome the editors to their new appointments. “Each of these editors brings their own vision for the future, supported by impressive research backgrounds in their respective fields,” Milne says.
