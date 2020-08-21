Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Shane Snyder named editor-in-chief of ACS ES&T Water

by Linda Wang
August 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Shane Snyder.
Credit: Courtesy of Shane Snyder
Shane Snyder

Shane Snyder, professor of civil and environmental engineering and executive director of the Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, has been named the inaugural editor in chief of ACS ES&T Water.

The new journal will focus on water quality and anthropogenic and geogenic contaminants, as well as environmental chemistry and technology for sustainable water management and reuse. Submissions will open this summer.

“Today, more than ever, we struggle to maintain safe and sustainable water supplies for human well-being as well as preserving and restoring the natural aquatic environment,” says Snyder. “ES&T Water will publish a breadth of pertinent topics related to ensuring the needed water quality to meet growing urban demands while protecting environmental health.”

Snyder’s research focuses on the identification, fate, and health relevance of emerging water pollutants. He earned a BA in chemistry from Thiel College and a PhD in environmental toxicology from Michigan State University. Snyder also serves as codirector of two University of Arizona research centers: the Arizona Laboratory for Emerging Contaminants and the Water & Energy Sustainable Technology Center.

“Having worked in this field for over 20 years, I really look forward to seeing my colleagues submit their manuscripts to ES&T Water but also to meeting the new generation of water researchers from an even broader geography,” Snyder says. “I hope that 5 years from today, ES&T Water is considered one of the premier outlets for scientific and policy information that positively impacts global water sustainability.”

“I look forward to working with [Professor Snyder] to develop his vision for this journal further and to the impact that our growing environmental science and technology portfolio of journals will have on the chemistry community,” says James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sara E. Skrabalak named editor in chief of Chemistry of Materials and ACS Materials Letters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS launches 2 new journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shane Snyder named inaugural editor of ACS ES&T Water
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE