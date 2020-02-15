Advertisement

Publishing

Society launches ACS ES&T Water and ACS ES&T Engineering

by Linda Wang
February 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 7
This is an image of the cover of the journal ES&T Water.
Credit: ACS Publications
ES&T Water

The American Chemical Society is launching two new journals, ACS ES&T Water and ACS ES&T Engineering, as part of the Environmental Science and Technology family of journals. Both journals will accept submissions starting in spring 2020. The journals’ editors in chief will be named later.

The new journals “will allow us to serve the community’s need for more cutting-edge research in these areas while maintaining Environmental Science and Technology as the leading publication in its field,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications. “Environmental science is among the fastest-growing areas of scientific research.”

An image of the cover of the journal ACS ES&T Engineering.
Credit: ACS Publications
ES&T Engineering

ACS ES&T Engineering will publish original research on the development of sustainable engineering solutions to protect the environment and remediate the risks of hazardous materials and pollutants. ACS ES&T Water will focus on water quality and anthropogenic and geogenic contaminants, as well as environmental chemistry and technology for sustainable water management and reuse.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

