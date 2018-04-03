Welcome to your new chemistry homepage

For the past year, the chemistry news nerds here at C&EN have been hunkered down, renovating our digital home. Finally, we’re ready to begin showing it off.

Take a look around, and what you’ll see is a new site befitting of our award-winning daily report. You’ll find up-to-the-minute chemistry news coverage and exclusive analysis from our expert editors. We’re also bringing you more interactive graphics, videos, and databases that let you explore what matters to the global chemistry community.

Our quest to design a better site started with you: We looked at how you read C&EN and engaged with our news products. We shared some of our initial designs for cen.acs.org, and we asked readers what they wanted to see. We used these data and feedback to build the site you see today.

In this update, we revised our article page design, optimized the site for mobile reading, and organized our content around your interests.

You may have noticed over the past few months that our head of user experience, Tchad Blair, has been experimenting with a new look for some of our biggest features—check out 2017’s 10 Start-ups to Watch, for example, or our 2017 Year in Chemistry. We’ve now extended that treatment to all of our reporting.

All of our articles have a cleaner and more elegant design that still allows us to showcase great molecular imagery and photos. And the compelling videos, data-rich visualizations, and interactive graphics that once complemented our journalism now have the power to stand on their own.

Whether your favorite article is text-driven or a video, we’ve made it easier to share it with your benchmates and friends. And we’ve worked with our sales team to deliver messages from advertising partners that don’t interrupt your reading experience.

More of you than ever are reading C&EN on your mobile phone. Since 2015, mobile visits to our site have nearly tripled. By prioritizing mobile experience and speed, we’ve cut the time it takes our content to load on your phone by 50%—getting you the chemistry news you want, faster. Whether you’re reading on the go or from your desk, we’re particularly proud of the changes we’ve made to improve your reading experience.

Finally, we’ve also reorganized the site to better reflect your interests and the urgency and pace of today’s news landscape. The topic-based story labels that started in our print magazine now serve as a powerful digital navigation tool on our website, allowing you to quickly dig into C&EN’s coverage of the topics that matter to you. But don’t worry, if you love the magazine format, you can still find it all online.