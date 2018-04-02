Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09614-cover-sidebysidecxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09614-cover-sidebysidecxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 2, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 14

Congress exempts farms from reporting air pollutants to federal agencies, leaving states to deal with animal waste releases

Cover image:Image of cow, pig and chicken with title, "Manure emissions up in the air."

Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 14
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“There is a great deal of science that we don’t yet know, science that no AI system has the capability to take over.”

Nick Lynch, cofounder, Pistoia Alliance

Pollution

Livestock emissions still up in the air

Congress exempts farms from reporting air pollutants to federal agencies, leaving states to deal with animal waste releases

Rise of the smartish machines

As artificial intelligence ignites in pharmaceutical labs, it also exhibits its limits

Perspectives: Augmented intelligence

Smart machines may run the lab of the future, but not without human intervention

  • Medicinal Chemistry

    Photoswitchable drugs could light the way to more targeted treatments

    Compounds switched on and off with light may limit side effects when used against cancer, blindness, and other disorders

  • Research Funding

    Canada recommits to basic science

    Trudeau government proposes to add 4 billion Canadian dollars over five years for research programs

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Catalysis

Nanoparticle catalysts communicate across distances

Reactions at one active site influence reactions at other sites within the same particle and between nearby particles

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Recycling used gum, and cycling through tattoo-munching cells

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT