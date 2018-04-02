Quote of the Week

April 2, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 14
Congress exempts farms from reporting air pollutants to federal agencies, leaving states to deal with animal waste releases
Cover image:Image of cow, pig and chicken with title, "Manure emissions up in the air."
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
As artificial intelligence ignites in pharmaceutical labs, it also exhibits its limits
Smart machines may run the lab of the future, but not without human intervention
Compounds switched on and off with light may limit side effects when used against cancer, blindness, and other disorders
Trudeau government proposes to add 4 billion Canadian dollars over five years for research programs
Reactions at one active site influence reactions at other sites within the same particle and between nearby particles