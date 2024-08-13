Chemistry in Pictures: Literal tons of helium

The Large Hadron Collider in Geneva is getting bigger. The giant particle accelerator—sometimes referred to as an atom smasher—causes collisions between beams of high-energy particles to study their physics and subatomic structure. As part of the High-Luminosity Large Hadron Collider upgrade, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) recently took delivery of four enormous storage tanks for helium. The collider uses cryogenic helium to cool superconducting magnets in several of its subsystems. The team at CERN took this video, which has been sped up, as contractors set the last tank in place in June. Each tank weighs more than 62 metric tons, is 28 m long, and can store about 800 kg of helium.
Credit: CERN
