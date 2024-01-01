Craig’s specialty chemicals coverage includes a range of chemical and materials science industry sectors including but not limited to: cleaning and personal care, biobased fuels and chemicals, industrial decarbonization, coatings and adhesives, electronic chemicals, and industrial biotechnology. In addition to his reporting for the business group, Craig writes for C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures (cen.chempics.org). Craig has an MA in Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University, where he studied thin-film solar cells and biomimetic synthetic inorganic chemistry, and a BS in Chemistry from Harding University, where he helped develop open-cell near-IR spectrometers. Craig has worked at C&EN since 2011 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.
