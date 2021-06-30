Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

First animal-free toxicity test emerges

BASF-Givaudan system for skin is ‘truly ground-breaking,’ animal rights group PETA says

by Alex Scott
June 30, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A photo of a mouse in a person's gloved hands.
Credit: Shutterstock
The new three-test system is expected to eliminate the use of thousands of animals—including mice—for testing.

Marking a major development in the world of toxicology, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has for the first time approved a toxicology test that does not rely on animals. The novel approach, developed by BASF and the Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan, uses three methods—instead of one test on an animal—to determine if a developmental product causes allergic reactions to the skin.

The development is “truly ground-breaking” says Julia Baines, UK science policy manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an animal rights group. More than 47,000 animals were used for skin tests in Europe in 2017, she says, citing EU data. “These animals suffer from a variety of adverse effects such as swelling, blistering, and inflammation before they are killed and dissected,” she says.

Under mutual acceptance of data rules, all member countries of the OECD—including the UK, the US, and European Union member states—must accept the new approach for legally-required chemical toxicity tests, Baines says. “This means we can expect to see an immediate global shift away from using animals in skin sensitization tests.

Exposing animal skin to an allergen provokes a series of responses or “key events” collectively known as an adverse outcome pathway. BASF and Givaudan have mimicked these events in three separate non-animal tests.

The first of the tests evaluates the ability of a substance to bind to skin proteins. Instead of native skin proteins, synthetic heptapeptides are used as surrogates.

The second test determines whether a substance is allergenic by identifying whether a skin protein has been altered when bound to it. In an animal, these altered proteins are recognized by specialized immune cells in the skin known as dendritic cells. The second test measures how ex vivo dendritic cells change when incubated with a test substance.

The third test detects stress to skin cells by linking a cellular stress response pathway to a bioluminescence reporter gene sourced from the firefly enzyme luciferase. If the cells are stressed, they start to glow.

The three-test approach is even more accurate for human skin allergy risk than traditional animal testing, according to Andreas Natsch, head of in vitro molecular screening at Givaudan.

BASF is giving away all intellectual property associated with the tests, which it will deploy in-house on its developmental products. Partly as a result of expensive raw materials and equipment, the new tests will be more expensive than animal tests, says Robert Landsiedel, vice president of special toxicology for BASF.

BASF has been working towards this goal since 2008, Landsiedel says. The approach could be a blueprint for replacing other animal tests. However, non-animal tests for areas such as eye irritation or hormone system effects will require new technologies that could be decades away, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

European Chemicals Agency reports progress on reducing animal tests
Pressure’s on to reduce animal testing in the EU
US EPA and Unilever aim to advance nonanimal toxicity tests
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE