Alex has been writing about the chemical industry for more than 20 years. He has an MS degree in environmental technology from Imperial College London with an Erasmus scholarship to co-study at the Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal. He also has an MA degree in geosciences from Edinburgh University. Prior to embarking on a career in journalism he worked for the United Nations in Rome as an environmental consultant.
This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.
Already an ACS Member? Log in here
$0 Community Associate
ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.
$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.
$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students
ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.
Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.
Your username is now your ACS ID.