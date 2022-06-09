Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

NIST releases tree nut reference material

Samples of almonds and hazelnuts will help food producers better identify allergens

by Andrea Widener
June 9, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Small glass containers filled with almond and hazlenut flours.
Credit: C. Burdette/NIST
The National Institute of Standards and Technology identified almond (left) and hazelnut flours for use as reference materials to test for tree nut allergies.

New tree nut reference materials provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) can help food producers better label products for potential allergens.

The standards for almonds and hazelnuts could help food manufacturers identify specific allergens in food products and compare the amounts, which is important because up to 1% of the US population has a tree nut allergy.

Cross contamination is one of the main concerns for those with such allergies, and there isn’t currently a test to show whether a product is, for example, free of hazelnut allergens, NIST chemist Melissa Phillips says in a press release. “The main purpose of these test kits is to ensure that a food product hasn’t unintentionally come into contact with allergens while it was being made.”

The reference materials consist of 5 g pouches of almond or hazelnut flours that have been tested to confirm that they are not contaminated with other allergens.

Scientists from NIST’s Food Protein Allergen Program hope that the reference will eventually allow for labels that are more specific than the generic “contains nut products” ones. Instead, the labels could show the specific allergen and the amount a product contains, which could help consumers and physicians know if that food is safe for an individual.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Valisure finds benzene in more dry shampoos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Cracks Down On Caffeine, Cigarettes
Pesticides On Foods Below Legal Limits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE