Quote of the Week

June 13, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 21
Chemist left legacies in lab safety, the scientific method, and women in science
Cover image:25 years after the chemist died of dimethylmercury poisoning, her influence remains strong.
Airlines are eager to switch to renewable, low-carbon fuel—as soon as there’s enough to go around
If you’ve seen—or built—a DIY air filter box, you can probably thank this University of California, Davis, engineering dean
The pandemic has intensified challenges for students studying abroad
How this chemist used his scientific skills to grow a career in the wine industry
Spectroscopy reveals clues to dinos’ metabolisms
