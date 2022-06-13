Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 13, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 21

Chemist left legacies in lab safety, the scientific method, and women in science

Cover image:25 years after the chemist died of dimethylmercury poisoning, her influence remains strong.

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 21
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“She was absolutely a pioneer in big-team, interdisciplinary, problem-based science.”

Carol Folt, president, University of Southern California

Lab Safety

25 years after Karen Wetterhahn died of dimethylmercury poisoning, her influence persists

Flying the low-carbon skies on sustainable aviation fuel

Airlines are eager to switch to renewable, low-carbon fuel—as soon as there’s enough to go around

Air quality expert Richard L. Corsi discusses the complexity of cleaning indoor air

If you’ve seen—or built—a DIY air filter box, you can probably thank this University of California, Davis, engineering dean

  • Diversity

    International students deserve recognition and support

    The pandemic has intensified challenges for students studying abroad

  • Profiles

    Career Ladder: Benjamin Eyer

    How this chemist used his scientific skills to grow a career in the wine industry

  • Biomarkers

    Fossil biomolecules provide insights into which dinosaurs were warm- or cold-blooded

    Spectroscopy reveals clues to dinos’ metabolisms

Science Concentrates

image name
Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

