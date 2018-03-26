Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sugar is a sign of smoldering biomass fires

Levoglucosan warns of low-temperature blazes before visible signs

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Credit: Hafiz Abdul Azeem
Levoglucosan is produced by smoldering fires of dry biomass.

Levoglucosan, an anhydrous sugar formed as a cellulose degradation product, has been used for nearly two decades as an atmospheric aerosol marker of wood burning. At the meeting, Hafiz Abdul Azeem and coworkers at Lund University reported that it could also be a marker for smoldering fires in stored dry biomass for use in energy production. A low-temperature fire inside a stack of biomass can smolder for days, weeks, or even longer without producing flames and thus escape detection. To determine whether levoglucosan can be detected from smoldering fires, the researchers packed cotton into a concrete block and triggered smoldering with heating wires. They collected aerosol particles on quartz filters at approximately 30-minute intervals. They extracted and analyzed the particles by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. They kept data from only those experiments in which the cotton started blackening within three hours and in which the stack went into flames after eight hours. “From approximately three hours onward, we can see some blackening in the cotton stack,” Azeem told C&EN. “In some of our batches, we were able to see levoglucosan on the filter collected after the first 30 minutes,” meaning they could detect levoglucosan before any visible signs of smoldering.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thirdhand smoke detected in nonsmoking facility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sugar is a sign of smoldering biomass fires
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plastics glow to warn of invisible cracks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE