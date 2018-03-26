Advertisement

09613-cover-opener-lg.jpg
09613-cover-opener-lg.jpg
March 26, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 13

Many object to shielding the planet from the sun's rays by injecting particles into the atmosphere, but a small band of researchers think the approach is worth studying before it's too late

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 13
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Public funding of science is looked at as charity.”

Swaminathan Sivaram, senior scientist, Indian National Science Academy

Climate Change

Will the world ever be ready for solar geoengineering?

Will the world ever be ready for solar geoengineering?

Many object to shielding the planet from the sun's rays by injecting particles into the atmosphere, but a small band of researchers think the approach is worth studying before it's too late

3-D printer emissions raise concerns and prompt controls

Scientists want to set a voluntary standard that manufacturers compete to meet

Scientific instrument makers at Pittcon predict sunny days ahead

A strong global economy contributes to a robust outlook for instrument sales, particularly for drug research

  • Analytical Chemistry

    The Enabling Technologies Consortium fills in pharma technology gaps

    Consortium works with outside vendors to improve supporting technologies for drug development

  • Research Funding

    Scientists at India’s government labs struggle to adjust to changing priorities

    Budget cuts and emphasis on applied research challenge the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research

  • Careers

    Wendy Young, Genentech’s new head of small molecules, is ready to take on the drug industry’s toughest targets

    Seasoned drug hunter sees untapped potential in protein degraders, macrocycles, and more

Science Concentrates

image name
ACS News

New Orleans hosts ACS national meeting

Council selects 2019 nominees for president-elect, raises membership fee to $175

Business & Policy Concentrates

Chemists take on extreme sports

 

