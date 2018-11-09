Symrise, IBM use AI for fragrance design

Symrise has partnered with IBM to create new perfumes using artificial intelligence. Calling their effort the start of the digital age for the perfume industry, the fragrance-ingredient maker and the software company used machine-learning algorithms to sift through a database of ingredients, formulas, and consumer preferences. A Symrise expert then tweaked the AI-recommended perfumes. The Brazilian cosmetics maker O Boticário plans to introduce two of them next year.
