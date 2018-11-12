Quote of the Week

November 12, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 45
Systems make flipping the switch on biopharmaceutical production faster and easier, potentially enabling personalized medicine
Cover image:The second generation of the Bio-MOD system fits in a briefcase.
Credit: James Kegley/Will Ludwig/C&EN
Universities’ reluctance to reveal details of such cases could undermine public trust in research, experts say
After 40 years, the drug class looks poised to finally fulfill the promise of rapid development and enter a new era of personalized medicine
A pharmaceutical services pioneer cues up continuous tableting as it doubles manufacturing
Diane Villax, Hovione’s still-active matriarch, recounts the rise of the pioneering firm
Some claim it provides too much access to material at the expense of copyright holders; others say it doesn’t go far enough
Diversify Chemistry founder Anne McNeil talks about how she started and maintains the online directory