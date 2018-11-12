Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 12, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 45

Systems make flipping the switch on biopharmaceutical production faster and easier, potentially enabling personalized medicine

Cover image:The second generation of the Bio-MOD system fits in a briefcase.

Credit: James Kegley/Will Ludwig/C&EN

Volume 96 | Issue 45
Quote of the Week

“The challenge is not ‘Can we do it?’ but ‘How do we make a business out of it?’ ”

Ed Kaye, CEO, Stoke Therapeutics

Biotechnology

Making biologics on demand

Systems make flipping the switch on biopharmaceutical production faster and easier, potentially enabling personalized medicine

Single-molecule magnet controversy highlights transparency problems with U.K. research integrity system﻿

Universities’ reluctance to reveal details of such cases could undermine public trust in research, experts say ﻿

Have antisense oligonucleotides hit their stride?

After 40 years, the drug class looks poised to finally fulfill the promise of rapid development and enter a new era of personalized medicine

Science Concentrates

Governance

Luis Echegoyen is 2019 ACS president-elect

4 other board director positions also filled

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

Techy takes on women’s fashion

 

