Aryballe raises $8 million for its digital nose

The French start-up Aryballe has raised about $8 million from the venture arms of Samsung and Groupe SEB, as well as from Asahi Kasei and other investors, to develop its digital olfaction tools. Aryballe says its detectors of volatile organic compounds are powered by biochemical sensors, advanced optics, and machine learning. Smell-mimicking devices can speed beverage formulation analysis, the company claims. The technology also has uses in auto and consumer appliance markets.
