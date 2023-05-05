Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Sensing

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Emulsion in aquamarine

by Manny I. Fox Morone
May 5, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

An cluster of about 40 bright blue spherical droplets caught somewhere between packing together tightly and being disordered. Each droplet has a faint greenish halo around it.
Credit: Rakesh Narani and Che-Jen Lin

Each droplet in this glowing emulsion is held together by a special molecule: a fluorescent emulsifying agent. Rakesh Narani, a PhD student in the lab of Che-Jen Lin at National Dong Hwa University, made the droplets by combining the emulsifying agent with water, a fluorocarbon oil, and a hydrocarbon oil. The two oils normally don’t mix, so the emulsifier acts as an intermediate between them. Each emulsifier molecule has two different sidechains. One of the chains is only soluble in the fluorocarbon oil and stays anchored in that phase of the mixture. The other sidechain remains anchored in the hydrocarbon phase. If there’s enough of the emulsifier present, those two-sided molecules can completely encase droplets of the hydrocarbon oil and bring them into fluorocarbon/water phase.

In this case, the emulsifier is fluorescent and changes its color when it crowds together around the droplets versus when it floats off in the fluorocarbon phase. Narani and Lin want to use this color change—otherwise known as aggregation-induced emission—to sense biological and environmental pollutants.

Submitted by Rakesh Narani and Che-Jen Lin

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Volcano in a bottle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Electronic pigment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Separation fascination

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE