Manny has worked in the Editing & Production group at C&EN since 2014 and now works across C&EN’s other groups as well. He co-runs and writes for C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures photoblog and photo contest and sporadically writes for the magazine, including features and the popular science Newscripts column. Manny also works with C&EN’s Speaking of Chemistry video series writing scripts and hosting episodes. Separately, he’s been involved with issue planning and workflow and content management update and troubleshooting projects. He was also an ACS Scholar.
This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.
Already an ACS Member? Log in here
$0 Community Associate
ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.
$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.
$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students
ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.
Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.
Your username is now your ACS ID.