Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Sensing

Crabs gather data with high-tech skin

Flexible, lightweight skin is equipped with sensors, memory, and communications features

by Bethany Halford
May 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A crab is shown wearing on its back an electronic skin that features gold-colored components.
Credit: Joanna Nassar

Scientists studying marine environments could soon get much more detailed information, thanks to a cutting-edge electronic skin that can be affixed to crabs. Electronic sensors for aquatic animals, particularly small critters, must be extremely lightweight so they don’t interfere with the creature’s normal behavior. Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology created an ultralightweight electronic skin that’s waterproof, flexible, and stretchable and contains sensors that can measure ocean salinity, temperature, and depth (npj Flexible Electron. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41528-018-0025-1). The device is also equipped with memory and Bluetooth communications technology so it can log and transmit the data it gathers. The researchers, led by Muhammad M. Hussain, built the electronic skin on a polydimethylsiloxane elastomer so that it wouldn’t degrade when exposed to microorganisms in the ocean. They superglued the skin, which is just 300 μm thick and has a length and width similar to the short side of a credit card, to a swimming crab (Portunus pelagicus, shown). Then they monitored the crustacean as it scuttled around the shore of the Red Sea. “We are still in the prototype phase,” Hussain says, “but we are working with others to further expand testing on a variety of animals such a dolphins and whale sharks.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bioadhesive for sticking sensors on squishy squid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hairy electronic skin catches the breeze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Forget wristbands. Try wearable health monitors instead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE