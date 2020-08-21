Cambridge Isotope expands Ohio isotope plant

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories has completed a 25% expansion of its 13C separation facility in Xenia, Ohio, which it calls the largest such plant in the world. Cambridge Isotope cryogenically liquefies carbon monoxide and distills it through several long distillation columns. The firm uses the resulting 13C-rich CO to synthesize isotope-labeled products for environmental analysis, medical research, and diagnostics.
