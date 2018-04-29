Fujifilm develops new imaging technology for cancer

Researchers at Fujifilm and Keio University have harnessed Raman spectroscopy to develop a more precise method for evaluating cancerous tissue. The technique, which uses surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, detects substances with higher sensitivity than traditional Raman. Fujifilm claims researchers were able to use the method to complete the world’s first automated visualization of the distribution of cancerous tissue in a mouse. The company expects the technology will eventually provide information about drug resistance and determine the degree of malignancy of tumors.
