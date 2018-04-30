Quote of the Week

April 30, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 18
Wastewater is a fount of information about the drugs and other compounds communities consume
Cover image:An illustration of pipes going from a toilet to a Erlenmeyer flask with a yellow background.
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
Heat-absorbing reactions could enable a hydrocarbon propellant to double as a coolant
Female leaders in science and advocacy embrace the fast-growing business
Linking lab instruments and managing their data were the talk of the Analytica trade show
Debate swirls around whether proposal will improve or hinder agency’s work
Supramolecular chemist supports LGBTQ+ scientists by talking about his personal journey
Heat or chemical treatment converts plastic back to its pure monomer repeatedly