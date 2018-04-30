Advertisement

April 30, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 18

Wastewater is a fount of information about the drugs and other compounds communities consume

Cover image:An illustration of pipes going from a toilet to a Erlenmeyer flask with a yellow background.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“At the mouth of a wastewater treatment plant, you essentially can observe all the chemistry that is being used in a city.”

Rolf Halden, director, Biodesign Center for Environmental Health Engineering, Arizona State University ﻿

Water

To monitor the health of cities’ residents, look no further than their sewers

Cool fuel for hypersonic aircraft

Heat-absorbing reactions could enable a hydrocarbon propellant to double as a coolant

Women shaping the cannabis industry

Female leaders in science and advocacy embrace the fast-growing business

  • Informatics

    Connecting the lab, down to the pipette

    Linking lab instruments and managing their data were the talk of the Analytica trade show

  • Regulation

    U.S. EPA chief proposes that agency regulations rely only on publicly available data

    Debate swirls around whether proposal will improve or hinder agency’s work

  • Diversity

    Science is full of personal stories. York’s David Smith thinks scientists should share them

    Supramolecular chemist supports LGBTQ+ scientists by talking about his personal journey

Science Concentrates

Polymers

Strong, stable polymer can be recycled again and again

Heat or chemical treatment converts plastic back to its pure monomer repeatedly

Business & Policy Concentrates

Industrious bees fill in for coworkers, inspire Mars mission

 

