Fuzionaire advances radiolabeling chemistry

Fuzionaire Diagnostics has formed a joint venture with Japan Medical Isotope Technology Development to commercialize its fluorine-18 radiolabeling technology in Japan. Fuzionaire was founded last year on the basis of alkali metal catalysis discoveries made by Anton Toutov while working in the laboratory of chemistry Nobel laureate Robert Grubbs. The California-based company says the first application of the technique is producing 18F-labeled compounds for PET scans quickly and easily.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter