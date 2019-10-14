Quote of the Week

October 14, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 40
Despite a spotty track record, contract development and manufacturing organizations push on in their acquisition of drugmakers’ factories
Credit: Evonik
Despite a spotty track record, contract development and manufacturing organizations push on in their acquisition of drugmakers’ factories
Young blood isn’t a fountain of youth, but some of its molecular factors could help regenerate neurons and blood vessels, researchers say
As researchers uncover more details about the molecule, or molecules, linked to colon cancer, conflicting studies leave questions
Drop in undergraduate applications attributed to the field’s poor public image
Your career is as much about the people as it is about the research
John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino will share the prize for developing the chemistry of the rechargeable batteries