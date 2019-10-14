Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 14, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 40

Despite a spotty track record, contract development and manufacturing organizations push on in their acquisition of drugmakers’ factories

Cover image:Despite a spotty track record, pharmaceutical services firms push on in their acquisition of drugmakers’ factories

Credit: Evonik

Volume 97 | Issue 40
Quote of the Week

“Take a moment to appreciate the friendships you’ve built because of science and the richness those bring to everyday life”

Jen Heemstra, associate professor of chemistry, Emory University

Outsourcing

For pharma services firms, big assets can pose major risks

Despite a spotty track record, contract development and manufacturing organizations push on in their acquisition of drugmakers’ factories

Young blood may hold the weapons for targeting age-related diseases

Young blood isn’t a fountain of youth, but some of its molecular factors could help regenerate neurons and blood vessels, researchers say

Closing in on the elusive colibactin toxin

As researchers uncover more details about the molecule, or molecules, linked to colon cancer, conflicting studies leave questions

  • Undergraduate Education

    British students decline to study chemistry

    Drop in undergraduate applications attributed to the field’s poor public image

  • Employment

    Jen Heemstra on the importance of relationships in science

    Your career is as much about the people as it is about the research

Science Concentrates

image name
Nobel Prize

Lithium-ion battery pioneers nab 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino will share the prize for developing the chemistry of the rechargeable batteries

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Scientific surprises from spinach and champagne

 

