Illumina to pay $8 billion to bring Grail back into fold

The gene-sequencing instrument firm Illumina will pay roughly $8 billion in cash and stock to buy Grail, a company working on technology for early detection of cancer. Grail was spun off from Illumina in 2016 and over the next 4 years raised more than $2 billion to develop a “liquid biopsy,” wherein cancer is detected at an early stage by sequencing DNA fractions from a simple blood sample. The diagnostic firm expects to launch Galleri, a multicancer test, in 2021. Clinical studies show a previous version of the test could spot 50 types of cancer.
